KUALA LUMPUR – UMNO needs to eliminate corrupted leaders by replacing them with clean, young and authoritative leaders.

With that, UMNO would recover well and fade the prospect of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin alleged that many people left UMNO and withdrew their support for the party due to their leaders who are corrupted.

Therefore, according to him, if those ‘pests’ are eradicated, many people will return to support UMNO.

“Get rid of kleptocrats who are found guilty and are on trial, then, choose clean leaders. Many Malays will return to UMNO.

“People hate corrupted and dirty UMNO leaders,” he said in a Facebook post following the UMNO Supreme Council meeting in Janda Baik, Pahang last Friday.

Kadir said, he would not believe the speculations on the ‘decision’ of UMNO to end its cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) right after the emergency ended until UMNO truly leaves the coalition. –MalaysiaGazette

