KUALA LUMPUR – 8.45 million Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) recipients will receive their cash aid in stages according to their category beginning tomorrow.

They encompass of 4.4 million households, which will receive RM300 and 4.05 unmarried individuals who will be receiving RM150 each.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that the payment will be made in stages tomorrow involving an allocation of RM1.93 billion.

According to him, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, while presenting the Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (PERMAI) assistance package on 18 January announced that the first phase payment of BPR will be brought forward to the end of this month.

The payment will be channeled according to the following:

Category Payment Date Payment Method Household and unmarried individual 24 February 2021 Direct credit to bank account Recipients without bank account 25 February 2021 Through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches Recipients in Sabah and Sarawak without bank account 1 March until 1 April 2021 Locations will be announced later, together with BPN 2.0 payment

According to Tengku Zafrul, the Phase 1 BPR payment is made to the approved recipients of Bantuan Sara Hidup 2020 and Bantuan Prihatin Nasional B40.

“The Phase 1 payment has been speed up from May to the end of February 2021 to ensure the sustainability of the people, especially those who are easily affected and workers who depend on daily wages.

“The government is always committed to ensure that the assistance provided reaches the target group to ensure the welfare of the people,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette