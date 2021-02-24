KUALA LUMPUR – Students are required to wear school uniform to school, which will reopen in stages beginning 1 March 2020.

However, students who have yet to have school uniforms are allowed to buy any clothing deemed suitable, neat and polite.

Minister of Education (MOE) said that the special approval of grace period is granted from 1 March until 26 March, which also marks the beginning of the first school term holiday of 2021.

“MOE hopes that with the approval, it enables all students to return their schools and have face to face learning,” the ministry said, adding that it received many queries from the parents about the school uniform regulation.

It added, the MOE is always committed to do the best for the students. –MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Primary schools reopen on 1 March, secondary schools on 4 April