By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – Ministry of Health (MOH) said that a report by a news portal entitled ‘Hasrat beri Vaksin pada influencer, pengurusan kanan hospital terlebih dahulu dipersoal’ (Giving vaccine to influencer, senior management of hospital queried’ as fake.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that after a check with the Serdang Hospital, they found that the vaccine was given to several clinical department heads besides the frontliners as this group is exposed to the Covid-19 risk.

https://www.facebook.com/DGHisham/posts/4124767157547141

He said, the vaccine was given according to the priority stated before this.

However, he said that the ministry will investigate on the allegation of cutting queue for further action.

Therefore, Dr Noor Hisham advised the media to be careful when reporting and only report matters that have been verified true.

Kenyataan Akhbar KPK 25 Februari 2021 – Berita Palsu Mengenai Hospital Serdang Mengutamakan “Influencer” Untuk Pemberian Vaksin COVID-19

He also hoped that the authorities will take immediate action on the fake report which could cause misunderstanding among the community.

“The public is also advised to check their facts before trusting any news or sharing the news with others,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette