KUALA LUMPUR – The identities of a married couple who were killed while their two children injured in a road accident at Jalan Saujana Impian, Kajang, yesterday have been identified.

The Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Chief, Superintendent Azman Shariat said that the two killed in the crash were Remyzan Baharudin, 42 and his wife, Suzyla Ahmad Dahlan, 40.

Their children, Raiha Syuhaida Remyzan, 13 and her younger brother, Ra’if Adam, seven, sustained head injuried and were treated at the Kajang Hospital.

“The post-mortem on the two victims will be carried out after getting the results of Covid-19 swab tests at the hospital.

“The victim’s vehicle was taken to the Kajang district police headquarters for further investigation, while the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, the couple was killed and their two childred were injured in the fatal accident involving their Perodua Bezza and a van at Jalan Saujana Impian.

The car they were travelling in had collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite direction, which is believed to have lost control before crashing through the road divider and into their path.

Remyzan and Suzyla died at the scene.

-BERNAMA

Read More:

Suami isteri maut dirempuh van, dua anaknya cedera