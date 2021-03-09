By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The government has loosen the movement control for targeted domestic travel bubble beginning tomorrow, said the Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said, the leniency is only given to tourists from the states under Recovery Movement Control Order (CMCO), meanwhile, it is not permitted for states under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The ban remains on those in CMCO areas to travel to states under RMCO, he said.

“Those from RMCO states can only travel to other RMCO states. Even with that, tighter restrictions are imposed.

“Among the restrictions are, they must utilise the service of tour agencies registered with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (MOTAC).

“Prior to that, they must get police approval to cross CMCO states, including stating the location of their tour. Meanwhile, private movements will not be allowed,” he said in a news conference today.

Ismail Sabri said, in the meeting today, the government has also agreed to change the status of Langkawi to RMCO beginning tomorrow, although Kedah is still under the CMCO.

With that, he said, domestic tourists in the RMCO states can travel to Langkawi without being allowed to stop over at CMCO states.

He said, the government has loosen the restrictions to allow targeted domestic travel bubble as they sympathises with the industry that almost need to close down due to MCO.

When asked how a person can travel from RMCO states when they need to pass through CMCO areas, Ismail Sabri explained that they can continue their journey without stopping at the restricted areas.

“That is why we encourage them to utilise travel agencies, not by driving their own transport, so that their movement can be monitored.

“This includes accommodation such as fixed hotels. Meanwhile, their travel activities must be reported in their interstate travel form,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette