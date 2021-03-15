The police confiscate RM5 million worth of syabu from a terrace house in Teluk Bahang, Penang. drug bust syabu
The police confiscate RM5 million worth of syabu from a terrace house in Teluk Bahang, Penang.

By Malinda Abdul Malik

GEORGE TOWN – The Penang police once again recorded a success by toppling an international drug distribution syndicate after seizing RM5 million worth of syabu.

The two-day raid by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Serious Crime Unit (D9) with the collaboration of the Penang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) started on last Friday.

The forensics conducting investigation at Batu Ferringhi, the location where the drugs are found last Friday.
MalaysiaGazette was told that two men, including a foreigner was arrested in two separate raids in Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang.

Approximately 100 kilogramme of syabu worth RM5 million was seized in the raid.

Two men including a foreigner were arrested in Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang to assist into the investigation of the syabu stash.

The Penang Police Chief, Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan will hold a news conference on the success of the drug bust at the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters today. –MalaysiaGazette

