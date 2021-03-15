By Malinda Abdul Malik

GEORGE TOWN – The Penang police once again recorded a success by toppling an international drug distribution syndicate after seizing RM5 million worth of syabu.

The two-day raid by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Serious Crime Unit (D9) with the collaboration of the Penang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) started on last Friday.

MalaysiaGazette was told that two men, including a foreigner was arrested in two separate raids in Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang.

Approximately 100 kilogramme of syabu worth RM5 million was seized in the raid.

The Penang Police Chief, Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan will hold a news conference on the success of the drug bust at the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters today. –MalaysiaGazette