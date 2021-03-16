By Malinda Abdul Malik

GEORGE TOWN – A community college student was found dead after jumping off from the 12th floor of Desa Rahmat Flat yesterday.

The incident happened at around 7.00 am and the 21 year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The Timur Laut District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said, investigation found that the victim was supposed to attend her class at 8.00 am after the one-week Covid-19 temporary isolation at the Balik Pulau Polytechnic.

He said, further investigation found that witness saw the victim speaking on her telephone at the balcony of the house before the witness was shocked by the news of the suicide.

“The victim who lived in Nibong Tebal was sent to her aunt’s house as the resident is near the college of the victim.

“Her aunt also alleged that she did not portray any weird behaviour before she was found dead after jumping off the 12th floor of the rented property,” he told MalaysiaGazette.

According to Soffian, police investigation did not find any criminal element in that incident.

“The body of the victim was sent to the Penang Hospital for post-mortem and the case is classified as sudden death registry (SDR),” said Soffian. –MalaysiaGazette

