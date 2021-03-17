By Syahira Yahya

KUANTAN – The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is increasing its efforts in tracking down seven individuals who had allegedly travelled interstate from Mersing to Tioman Island and caused the sudden spike of Covid-19 cases in the holiday island.

The Pahang Police Chief, Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan said that the seven individuals were from non-government organisations (NGO) and individuals who had attended some business in Tioman Island.

Upon conviction, they can be issued the RM10,000 maximum compound if there are proofs of standard operating procedures (SOP) violation.

“If we find that they have violated the Covid-19 SOP, all seven of them will be issued the compound. They are still being tracked as they are no longer in Tioman.

“At this moment, they are no longer in the Tioman Island and the police are still tracking them in a specialised manner.

“Based on investigation, they could be the cause for the outbreak in Tioman to the extend that the government had to declare the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) there and halt all activities,” he said.

When contacted, the Rompin District Officer, Ahmad Nasim Mohd Sidek verified that 16 individuals have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The EMCO on Tioman Island was announced yesterday following the increment of Covid-19 positive cases that originated from interstate travel by a group of workers from Mersing.

One of the worker is believed to have been infected by Covid-19. The group stayed in a chalet in Tioman without practising social distancing, which caused infection.

The Pahang government is serious and committed in imposing the RM10,000 compound on the individuals involved after they have been identified to have crossed from Mersing to the island. –MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

EMCO at Tioman Island beginning tomorrow