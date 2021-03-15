By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The government will enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for the Tioman Island locality in Pahang for two weeks beginning tomorrow.

The order is made after the Ministry of Health (MOH) found a sudden increment of Covid-19 cases in the area.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the MOH has conducted 48 Covid-19 screening and 16 cases were tested positive.

“MOH verified there is a sudden increment in this locality with a high community infection rate.

“With that, the government will implement the EMCO beginning 16 until 29 March.

“The EMCO will enable the MOH to conduct targeted screening on all residents and control their movement and the infections among the community,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the government will also extend the Movement Control Order (MCO) on the Nabawan district in Sabah beginning tomorrow as some of the Covid-19 screening result has yet to return. According to Ismail, it will be extended for two more weeks until 30 March.

The decision is made after 3,079 tests conducted by MOH and 279 positive cases were recorded.

“The MCO should end in the locality tomorrow, 16 March 2021. However, MOH said that the result for the remaining 872 samples are still pending.

“Therefore, at the advice of the MCO Technical Committee and MOH, we agree to extend the MCO in this district for two more weeks until 30 March,” he said.

On the MCO SOP compliance operations, Ismail said that 458 individuals have been arrested over various offences.

He said, from that amount, compounds were issued on 438 individuals, seven were remanded and 13 were on bail.

Among the violations recorded were entertainment centre activities (260 individuals), interstate / inter-district travel without approval (90), failing to provide equipment to record customers’ details (40), no physical distancing (39), not wearing face mask (26) and premise operating over time / without permission (3).

Meanwhile, eight illegal immigrants were arrested during the Benteng Operation yesterday and four land transports used for the smuggling activity were confiscated.

At the same time, the authority also tracked 116 boats in the national waters through 10 patrol activities. –MalaysiaGazette