By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The presence of Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Maszlee Malik at Meet Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s event in a hotel last night raised questions if he has joined Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Maszlee was also seen at the front row during Anwar’s speech, where over 200 members of supporters of PKR were present.

When asked if he has joined PKR, the former Education Minister only laughed.

“Fake news (laughing), I am with the people and Pakatan Harapan (PH).”

He also answered that he is with PH when he was asked if he is still with Pejuang.

The status on the political party of Maszlee is still blurry when he was not seen with the former Chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Tun Mahathir Mohamad to set up Parti Pejuang Tanahair.

Maszlee announced his withdrawal as Committee Member of Pejuang on 2 November 2020, to fully focus on helping the people affected by Covid-19 in the country, especially in his constituency, Simpang Renggam.

Despite being continuously questioned by the journalists, the former lecturer from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) repeatedly stated that he would continue his plight as an opposition Member of Parliament (MP).

“We support the people and the plight to return the mandate given by the people. That is the reason I am here. I am still with PH,” he said.

Earlier, Maszlee had allegedly given a statutory declaration in support of Anwar as the Prime Minister. –MalaysiaGazette