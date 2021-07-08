By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The Prime Minister and existing Cabinet Ministers still hold executive power according to the Constitution, said Attorney-General Tan Sri Idris Harun.

In a brief statement today, he said, the position of the government is determined by the confidence of the Members of Parliament and not a statement from a political party or leader.

“Referring to the media statement issued by the President of UMNO dated 7 July 2021, the statement was a statement from a component party that forms the existing government appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong according to Article 43(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution.

“For the time being, the government does not have any clear facts to show that YAB Prime Minister does not command the majority confidence of the members of Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

According to him, based on Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, only the members of Dewan Rakyat can determine if a person gets the majority support or otherwise.

For that, Idrus said, the position of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the PN government remains as it is.

The statement was issued by Idrus after the President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the decision of UMNO Supreme Council meeting, to withdraw the party’s support for Muhyiddin with immediate effect. –MalaysiaGazette

