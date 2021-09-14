KUALA LUMPUR – The Member of Parliament of Muar, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman questioned the number of ministers and deputy ministers present during the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The former Minister of Youth and Sports said that a huge portion of the seats at the government’s bloc housing the Ministers and Deputy Ministers were empty when the Opposition Chief, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was debating the motion of Royal Decree today.

“Hall was empty when Anwar speaks. Where are the Ministers and Deputy Ministers?

“This is the best time to debate and seek joint solution for the people. We are paid well to go to the Parliament, not play truant. We owe it to the people,” he wrote on his social media post. -MalaysiaGazette