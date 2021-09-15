By Kumara Sabapatty

PUTRAJAYA – The daily Covid-19 cases has witnessed a growth to 19,495 cases compared to 15,669 cases reported yesterday.

It recorded an increment of 3,826 positive cases, shifting the cumulative Covid-19 case in the country to 2,030, 935 cases.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Sarawak, which recorded 1,983 cases yesterday has a sudden spike to 4,709 cases today, with cumulative score of 167, 012 cases.

Meanwhile, Selangor, which recorded 2,632 cases yesterday has a slight increment today to 2,710 cases.

However, the state is still recording the highest cumulative cases in the country with 648,922 cases.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded 2,015 case with a cumulative score of 179, 311 cases.

Johor recorded 1, 860 cases (cumulative 170,085), Penang 1,757 (cumulative 112,913), Kelantan 1,434 (cumulative 97,644), Kedah 1,178 (cumulative 121,503), Perak 1,174 (cumulative 85,696).

The rest of the states recorded less than 1,000 Covid-19 positive cases. Terengganu recorded 993 cases (cumulative 44,981), Pahang 766 (cumulative 54,034), Kuala Lumpur 363 (cumulative 181,240), Negeri Sembilan 222 (cumulative 94,988), Melaka 190 (cumulative 53,968), Perlis 108 (cumulative 2,970), Putrajaya 16 (cumulative 5,778).

Meanwhile, Labuan is the only state in the country which did not record any Covid-19 cases and its cumulative cases remained at 9,890. – MalaysiaGazette