By Syahira Yahya

KUANTAN – 12 individuals failed in their attempt to go to Genting Highlands after they failed to produce interstate travel permit during police inspection yesterday.

Travelling from Kuala Lumpur, they were issued the RM5,000 compound each over their attempt.

The Bentong District Police Chief, Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said that the offenders were 10 male and 10 females aged between 20 and 58 years-old.

“On 15 September 2021, a team of police under the Bentong District Police Headquarters (IPD) made a Op Covid-19 snap check at KM 17 Kee Sang check point in Genting Highlands, Pahang.

“After inspection, 12 individuals were fined for failing to produce valid interstate travel permit from the PDRM,” he said in a statement today.

According to Zaiham, the compounds were issued under Regulation 17(1) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulation (No2) 2021.

He added, the police will continue to take strict actions on individuals who fail to obey and are complacent on the standard operating procedures (SOP) determined by the National Security Council (MKN). -MalaysiaGazette