By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – 301 new Covid-19 deaths were reported as at 12.00 pm today. The increment shifted the total Covid-19 death toll in the country to 23,744 cases.

From that amount, 108 cases were reported within the past 24 hours, meanwhile, 193 cases were post-dated cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), through the CovidNow website said that from the amount, 92 deaths were Brought in Dead (BID).

According to the data breakdown, Selangor recorded the highest number of deaths with 130, followed by Johor (52), Kelantan (23), Penang (22), Sabah (19), Perak (15), Kuala Lumpur (13), Sarawak (8), Kedah (6), Pahang (4), Terengganu (4), Melaka (3), Negeri Sembilan (1) and Perlis (1).

However, not death was recorded in Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of yesterday, there were 207,698 active Covid-19 cases in the country, where 1,154 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), meanwhile, 633 required respiratory support.

Meanwhile, 16,814 patients have recovered from the disease. -MalaysiaGazette