KUALA LUMPUR – UMNO cannot continue staying in uncertainties over its cooperation with PAS in Muafakat Nasional (MN) sealed on 14 September 2019.

Explaining on the cooperation, the President of UMNO said that the UMNO General Assembly 2020 has decided to stop working with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said, it is a decision made by the grassroots for the religion, race and country and the President of UMNO must execute it.

The grassroots of UMNO have their reasons for making the decision as everyone is aware of the secret agenda behind the establishment of PPBM since September 2016.

Meanwhile, the leadership of PAS has declared their loyalty to PPBM and its President, Tan Sri Mahiaddin Yasin after joining Perikatan Nasional (PN), when they are also aware of the secret agenda of PPBM, just like how they understand about the agenda of Parti Amanah Negara (PAN), said Zahid.

According to him, UMNO can no longer face the uncertainties in MN while preparing for GE15, as it could disrupt their strategies and workflow.

On the contrary, UMNO needs to face the reality, just like how the people can see the reality of the current MN.

Besides that, many people, including the on-the-fence voters think that UMNO has been betrayed. If that is the case, UMNO will continue to contest under the flag of Barisan Nasional (BN), along with its component parties and friends who remain loyal to the coalition.

“With the spirit od BN, let us revive the decades of spirit as the most meaningful fight for the people and the country in GE15.

“I am confident that BN will rake strong support from the people after what they have gone through and witnessed during the previous GE14 which ended on 9 May 2018,” he said.

According to him, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) with PPBM and PAS has announced their decision – their agreement to resolve the distribution of seats to contest in the Parliament and State Assembly during GE15.

“Therefore, it is clear that UMNO needs to move on and move forward immediately. UMNO cannot remain in uncertainty,” he said.

Elaborating if UMNO did not work in saving the The Real Muafakat Nasional sealed between UMNO and PAS in 2019, he said that The Real Muafakat Nasional was an appropriate cooperation, based on honest and sincere unity for the ummah.

Thus, UMNO will always work hard, however, it takes two to tango.

Thus, let democracy determine everything in GE15.

“This is not a manifestation of greed, but let it be free for all. However, UMNO is not rigid. There is still room to defend The Real Muafakat Nasional if PAS is up for it.

“Many people hope for that to happen, however, in this situation, UMNO needs to face the current reality,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

