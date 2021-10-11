KUALA LUMPUR – Malay film prima-donna, Erra Fazira has emerged in a heated discussion in the social media since yesterday after she was rumoured to remarry.

In addition, a Twit by a netizen alleged that Erra, 47, has become the wife of a Cabinet Minister.

Nevertheless, the netizen also questioned if the first wife of the politician from Perak knows about the development.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram, the single mother is seen to be active in cycling.

Erra married actor and director, Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim in 2003, however, the couple divorced in 2006.

She then married Engku Emran in 2007 but their marriage ended in 2014. They had a daughter, Engku Aleesya, who is currently 12 years-old. -MalaysiaGazette