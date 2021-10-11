By Kamariah Khalidi

KUALA LUMPUR – After almost nine months of interstate travel ban, the people can now take a breath of relief following the relaxation of lifting the ban as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

Based on an observation by MalaysiaGazette at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), the integrated terminal has now return to its former bustling glory as many people began to make their way to cross state borders on the first day of the interstate travel ban lift.

The staff-on-duty at TBS were present to monitor the compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) at the terminal. They also performed body temperature check on each passenger at the multi-level carpark and everyone were required to scan the MySejahtera QR Code at each entrance.

Anyone who wishes to purchase tickets at the express bus ticketing counter also had to show their digital vaccination certification from the MySejahtera application.

There were also sales of Covid-19 self-test kits at the terminal for passengers who want to do a self-screening prior to their journey.

Kindergarten assistant, Noraini Nik, 33, shared her excitement to return to her hometown in Felda Chini, Pahang right after hearing the announcement made by the Prime Minister yesterday.

“I can’t wait to go back and meet my family in my hometown, thus, I come here to buy the bus ticket today.

“I don’t know how to express my excitement. It’s been almost a year. Everyone should fully utilize this relaxation given by the government. We should also not be complacent and adhere to the SOP,” she said when met by MalaysiaGazette today.

Meanwhile, private sector worker, Hadirah Hamdan, 21, said that this was the long-awaited moment as the government lifted the interstate travel ban after locking the people for a very long time.

According to Hadirah, she couldn’t wait to meet her parents in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan.

“I took leave immediately to return to my hometown. The last time I met them was last year. However, we must always remember, despite the relaxation on interstate travel and going wherever we want to go, we cannot forget the SOP.

“Fully vaccinated individuals must remain alert as it does not mean that we will not be infected by Covid-19,” she said.

Meanwhile, student, Muhammad Daniel Sazali, 19, expressed his gratitude after hearing the good news yesterday as he has been missing his family.

“It would be easy for us to travel interstate now. We no longer need to apply for police permit. We can just go home.

“I couldn’t go back during the last Raya, therefore, I was overjoyed when I hear the announcement yesterday. I took a one-week break just to go back to Kota Bharu, Kelantan,” he said.

Yesterday, the government announced that fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to travel interstate beginning today.

Ismail Sabri said, the decision was made after the adult population vaccination rate has reached 90 percent.

“You are free after tomorrow. This is the long-awaited moment, after the government had to be strict with interstate travel.

“With this decision, Keluarga Malaysia is free to move, such as, to go back to their hometown and meet their long-separated parents, among others,” he said in a special news conference yesterday. -MalaysiaGazette