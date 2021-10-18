Antivaxxers dajjal Covid-19 vaccine Khairy Jamaluddin KJ
Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar

By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – Unfazed despite being called the dajjal, the Minister of Health will remain firm in facing those who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to spread awareness and information on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine.

“It is wrong to say that the government did not provide sufficient information about the vaccine. We have presented various scientific evidences on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine right from the beginning.

“I’m sorry, I have to be firm on this issue. Call me dajjal or whatever,” he twitted in reply to the recent statement from the Chairman of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar recently labelled Khairy’s action of wanting to punish the antivaxxers as an arrogant move.

Earlier, Khairy said that the MOH will continue to encourage more people to accept the vaccine by using the approach of ‘troubling’ the daily life of the antivaxxers if they continue to reject the vaccine.

He said, the approach would create an awareness on the difference of relaxation given to those who have been vaccinated and those who refused to do so.

Despite vaccines are not mandatory, the Health Minister said that the government would not give in to the antivaxxers as they have chosen to reject the vaccine. -MalaysiaGazette

