PETALING JAYA – The police will investigate on the porn video played during a virtual examination involving Form Two students of a secondary school in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) Principal Assistant Director, ACP Siti Kamsiah Hassan said that although she has yet to receive any complaints about the incident, the police would call the relevant quarters to assist in the investigation.

Nevertheless, she told Sinchew Daily that the police have yet to open an investigation paper as they have not received any report on the incident.

Meanwhile, Siti Kamsiah said that the police have received five reports on cases where pornographic pictures and videos appeared during the Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) process from the North Klang and Gombak areas in Selangor.

“The police have opened five other cases and investigate under Section 15(e) of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” she said, adding that the police would track the suspects by investigating the email address used by the participants of the online learning platform.

Earlier, a news portal reported that the Form Two students of a school in Kuala Lumpur who were sitting for their Reka Bentuk dan Teknologi (RBT) examination thorough Google Meet on 14 October were shocked by the sudden appearance of a porn video in the platform.

The invigilating teacher then requested all students to exit the virtual class.

Parents who were discussing about the incident thought that only the administrators could upload videos into the platform. Nevertheless, some also did not deny the possibility that the account could be hacked after the candidates shared their class link with outsiders. -MalaysiaGazette