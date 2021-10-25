By Kasthuri Jeevendran

KUALA LUMPUR – The High Court has temporary returned Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s passport as he wished to travel to New York, United States of America (USA) to help his son in his admission into The New School Parson, New York this month.

Muhammad Shafee seek for the temporary release of his passport to see his son from 27 October until 30 November.

High Court Judge, Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed the lawyer’s request without the objection from the prosecution team.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, S Nithia told the court that they had no objection on the request.

“The court therefore allows the application and the passport will be returned today (26 October) and it needs to be surrendered back to the court on or before 3 December,” he said in the proceeding.

Muhammad Shafee had earlier surrendered his passport to the court as a bail on his RM9.5 million money-laundering trial.

He was charged with receiving the funds from former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak through a cheque amounting RM4.3 million on 13 September 2013 and another on 17 February 2014 amounting to RM5.2 million.

At the same time, he is also facing two charges for being directly involved in illegal proceeds by making false statement and contradicting to Article 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967. Muhammad Shafee is being represented by counsel, Wee Yeong Kang.

Muhammad Shafee’s case is down to three prosecution witnesses testifying for the case that was supposed to resume on 14 October.

Earlier, the court had also allowed the temporary return of passports of several individuals being charged at the court, including, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and the President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. – MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Court temporary returns Najib’s passport

Shah Alam Court agrees to return Zahid’s passport for treatment in Germany