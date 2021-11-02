By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad started his debate on Supply Bill 2022 by ‘attacking’ his foe, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He took more than five minutes to reprimand the government for not making any effort in bring the embezzled funds by certain individual for government expenses.

“I understand that we need to spend more to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn, however, we are not showing any interest in bringing back the misappropriated monies.

“Are those monies business profit? What business? It’s impossible for the money to suddenly be in the hands of the donors. The evidence is merely a letter from an Arabian, not signed by the King nor his officer.

“If the government cannot validate that the money belongs to the government, Najib also cannot verify where the money came from, but why was the money given to Najib? Can the Prime Minister receive that much of money from the leader of another government?” he questioned.

He said that the Prime Minister cannot receive the monetary contribution from another country himself, as it can be regarded as an attempt to influence national politics.

He further emphasised that other countries cannot meddle with the national politics by giving money to the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

According to the Member of Parliament of Langkawi, the court has found the sixth Prime Minister of Malaysia guilty and he should be serving his sentence. It is unfair for Malaysians who have been detained (in prison) before they are charged.

“Why is a convicted person who is supposed to be serving his sentence allowed to travel abroad?

“If the appeal found that the inmate is not guilty, just release him. It’s almost a year of appeal but no verdict is made yet.

“It seems like the government is not serious in regaining the stolen money,” he said.

He also blamed the Attorney-General and Prosecutor who acted like the judge for simply deciding there is no case.

“That is a verdict. The Attorney-General has become the judge. The Attorney-General also did not object when an inmate is allowed to travel abroad.

“Yes, this is all not wrong in law but can we, in the future, allow inmates to travel overseas or are there two classes of inmates?” he asked

He also said that he heard people talking like a warrior, wanting to defend the sovereignty of the country on the Batu Puteh Island issue.

However, that ‘warrior’ sold 1,370 hectares of reclaimed land in Johor to foreigners without considering the impacts on the environment on the biodiversity-rich swamp areas.

According to him, the action had caused the livelihood of the fishermen and residents around the area. -MalaysiaGazette