KUALA LUMPUR – Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Sultan Ahmad Shah has granted his consent to end the Proclamation of Emergency on Sarawak.

In a statement today, Istana Negara said that His Majesty has granted the consent in line with Article 40 and 40(1A) of the Federal Constitution.

According to the statement prepared by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, based on Section 2, Emergency Ordinances (Essential Powers)(Sarawak) Ordinance 2021, the Emergency Proclamation can be lifted earlier by His Majesty upon discussion with the Governor of Sarawak.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong granted an audience to the Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud yesterday to deliver His Majesty’s wish and to lift the Proclamation of Emergency on Sarawak.

“His Majesty expressed his concerns on the risk of Covid-19 infection should the Sarawak State Election is held.

“In His Majesty’s opinion, the country is still battling with the Covid-19 threat and the infection rate is still very troubling,” he said.

According to that statement, the King also granted an audience to Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today for the pre-cabinet meeting at the Istana Negara.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also granted an audience to Attorney-General, Tan Sri Idrus Azizan Harun and the similar briefing was also attended by the Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani; Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah; Chairman of Election Commission, Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh and the Director-General of the National Security Council, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

His Majesty’s consent to lift the Proclamation of Emergency was a tough and complicated decision.

However, it was given to fulfil the need for democracy and to return the power to the people to choose and give their mandate in forming a new state government.

“Truly, His Majesty insisted that the safety and welfare of the people must be given the priority and it should be placed above all personal and political interests,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette

