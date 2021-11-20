By Muhammad Azizul Osman

MELAKA – The leadership of Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be conducting a post-mortem on the coalition losing the Melaka State Election.

The Secretary-General of PH, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that they will be studying if PH’s loss was caused by the nomination of two former state assemblymen from UMNO.

“We will study based on the area.

“We will go back and study if it is all related to the involvement of two former UMNO State Assemblymen,” he said during a news conference today. -MalaysiaGazette