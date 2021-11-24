KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia and Singapura have agreed to set a daily quota of not exceeding 1,500 travellers for its initial land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) that would begin on 29 November.

The amount would be increased from week to week, said Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The land VTL launch is in line with the air VTL that would increase the bilateral ties and economy of the two countries.

Both countries have achieved more than 95 of adult population vaccination rate, thus, providing opportunity for the two countries to reopen its land border in stages safely, systematically and sustainably.

According to him, besides the workers, the land VTL would give opportunity to the Malaysians and Singaporeans from the both sides of the Causeway to meet their loved ones who were separated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The land VTL initiative is launched to facilitate border crossing without quarantine which integrates health, safety and immigration approval protocols.

Ismail Sabri said, the travellers have to be citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders (work permit, employment pass, student’s pass or long-term visit pass) of the country that they are entering.

They must also be fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated children below the age of 12 must be accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents or guardians.

“Eligible travellers are subjected to Covid-19 test and detailed health requirements determined by their respective countries,” he said in a statement today.

At the moment, the land VTL will be limited to bus transportation mode as the control mechanism. Other transportation modes will be listed in stages.

The land VTL service to Singapore will be utilising the Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal (Larkin Sentral) for the boarding and disembarking of passengers in Malaysia, meanwhile, the Queen Street Terminal (QST) will be used for the similar purpose in Singapore.

According to him, the two governments have agreed to fix a daily quota of not exceeding 1,500 travellers for the initial stage and the increment will be made from week to week.

Travellers who enter Malaysia using the land VTL need to register themselves via https://mysafetravel.gov.my/ meanwhile, travellers from Malaysia to Singapore must register at https://go.gov.sg/vtl-portal. Registration must be made prior to any purchase of tickets.

Details on land VTL can be obtained via https://www.miti.gov.my and https://www.safetravel.ica.gov.sg/. -MalaysiaGazette