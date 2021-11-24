KUALA LUMPUR – Besides the Cominarty Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, the Drug Control Authority (DCA) has granted the approval for CoronaVac manufactured by Sinovac/Pharmaniaga Lifescience and AstraZeneca vaccine to be used as booster dose, said Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar.

Therefore, the Technical Working Group (TWG) under the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force – Booster (CITF-B) has recommended the booster dose to be given to all residents aged 18 years and above.

However, the appointment schedule priority will be given according to age group; frontliners; individuals with comorbidity; pregnant women; and the need to travel abroad.

The implementation of booster dose for fully vaccinated recipients is as the following:

a) CoronaVac vaccine (Sinovac): three months after the second dose.

i) Recommended to receive Cominarty (Pfizer) booster vaccine for all ages, or, the AstraZeneca vaccine for individuals aged 50 years and above.

ii) CoronaVac (Sinovac) vaccine can be given to individuals who cannot take Cominarty (Pfizer) or AstraZeneca vaccine as booster dose.

iii) Individuals who choose to take CoronaVac (Sinovac) vaccine as booster dose may inform the PPV. However, the TWG recommends the Cominarty (Pfizer) or AstraZeneca vaccine as booster dose

b) AstraZeneca vaccine: six months after the second dose

i) Recommended to take AstraZeneca booster dose (for all ages). However, the Cominarty (Pfizer) vaccine can also be administered.

c) For other vaccines:

i) Comirnaty (Pfizer), Spikevax (Moderna) and Convidecia (CanSino) vaccines: Six months after the last dose

ii). Covilo (Sinopharm) vaccine: three months after the second dose

iii). Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine: two months after the last dose

According to him, the booster doses would be administered at private practitioner facilities or private health facilities.

The booster doses would also be given at selected government’s health clinics and hospitals and at outreach activities.

He said, the booster dose appointment date for eligible individuals would be given through the MySejahtera application. The recipients may register to be listed under the waiting list for appointments at the selected private and public health facilities.

The list of public and private health facilities involved with the booster dose can be obtained from https://covid19.moh.gov.my/vaksin-covid-19 or https://protecthealth.com.my/. – MalaysiaGazette

