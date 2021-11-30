By Kumara Sabapatty

SEPANG- Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will cooperate with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) friendly parties and assist them in the Sarawak State Election on 18 December.

The Secretary-General of Bersatu, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said that the party will continue to give its cooperation although it is not contesting in the state polls.

“Every political party has its rights to place candidates in the Sarawak state election next month. Although Bersatu will not be contesting in the Sarawak polls, it will cooperate with PN component parties which are placing their candidates,” he said during a news conference today.

“I will not be touching about the other political parties. We have been working together since day one when we took over the government, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has been friendly with us (PN).

“I don’t think that it’s wrong for PN to support parties that are friendly with its coalition,” said Hamzah, who is also the Secretary-General of PN when asked to comment if PAS will be contesting in the Sarawak election and the collaboration between PN and GPS for the election campaign.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the 12th Sarawak State Election on 18 December. Meanwhile, the candidate nomination day will be held on 6 December and the early polling day is set on 14 December. -MalaysiaGazette

