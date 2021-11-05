By Nizam Zain

KUALA LUMPUR – The Sarawak Sate Assembly has been dissolved on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

The Chief Minister of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg made the announcement on the dissolution at a news conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching this morning.

According to him, the current state government will act as an interim government until a new government is elected during the coming Sarawak state election.

According to him, the dissolution of the Sarawak state government was made after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah gave His Majesty’s consent to lift the Proclamation of Emergency on that state on 3 November.

“The Sarawak State Assembly was supposed to be dissolved on 7 June 2021 as required by the Sarawak Constitution.

“The Emergency Proclamation is no longer in force, according to the proclamation, the emergency was supposed to end on 2 February 2022.

“Therefore, the Sarawak State Assembly will be dissolved and the Sarawak State Election (PRN) needs to be held within 60 days.

“It is to ensure the rights of the Sarawakians, to choose ensure that the democracy to choose a government is upheld, parallel to the Parliamentary democracy practice,” he said during the news conference that was broadcasted live on the Sarawak Public Communication Unit Facebook this morning.

On Wednesday, Al-Sultan Abdullah granted His Majesty’s consent to lift the proclamation of emergency on Sarawak and it was gazette on 3 November 2021.

The revocation of Emergency (Sarawak) was made after the Agong had a negotiation with the Governor of Sarawak, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Abang Johari also said that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition no longer has the mandate of the people given in 2016 to rule.

“We hold on to our oath to protect and uphold the Sarawak Constitution and will ensure the rights of the people to choose the government.

“The GPS government thinks that it is a betrayal to our oath if the GPS Government still hang on to the power after the mandate of the people has expired,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also said that the Speaker of Sarawak, Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar will inform the Election Commission (EC) about the dissolution of the Sarawak state assembly soon.

“Our speaker will inform the EC officially. The Sarawak State Assembly was dissolved on 3 November.

“It is rather unique, where, right after the Agong revoke the emergency (Sarawak), it is automatically dissolved,” he said.

Also present at the news conference were the main leaders from each component party of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) that comprised of Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sarawak (SUPP) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP).

Yesterday, the Secretary of EC, Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said that the EC will have a meeting soon to determine the polling date for Sarawak state election.

The Sarawak State Assembly term has ended on 6 June, however, the dissolution of the state assembly had to be postponed following the Proclamation of Emergency until 2 February 2022 under the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) 2021 Sarawak by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to curb the spread of Covid-19. – MalaysiaGazette

