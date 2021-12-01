Coach, Bojan Hodak and the KL City FC players lifting the Malaysia Cup trophy after beating JDT with 2-0 during the TM Malaysia Cup 2021 Final Match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur. PIX: AFFAN FAUZI / MalaysiaGazette / 30 NOVEMBER 2021
Coach, Bojan Hodak and the KL City FC players lifting the Malaysia Cup trophy after beating JDT with 2-0 during the TM Malaysia Cup 2021 Final Match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur. PIX: AFFAN FAUZI / MalaysiaGazette / 30 NOVEMBER 2021. Ketua jurulatih, Bojan Hodak bersama pemain pasukan KL City FC menjulang piala selepas menewaskan pasukan JDT yang berkesudahan 2-0 pada Perlawanan Akhir TM Piala Malaysia 2021 di Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. Foto AFFAN FAUZI, 30 NOVEMBER 2021.- Gambar hiasan.

KUALA LUMPUR – Federal Territories will be getting a public holiday this Friday (3 December) in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC winning the Malaysia Cup.

Minister of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Dr. Shahidan Kassim said that the declaration of additional public holiday was made according to Subsection 9 (2) of the Holiday Act 1951 (Act 369).

The holiday will apply in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“The winning yesterday was the best achievement for KL City FC, after 32 years of waiting to win the Malaysia Cup, where the last time they won was in 1989,” he said in a statement today. -MalaysiaGazette

