By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is unsatisfied with the efforts given by the government in curbing child marriage. According to the Minister of Youth and Sports, the government should intensify its efforts in controlling the matter so that it can be revolved properly.

“I am not satisfied with what we are doing.

“Actually, all of us should work harder to ensure that this problem can be solved properly,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat today, answering the additional question from Kasthuri Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) on the Key Performance Index (KPI) of the government in eradicating child marriage.

Earlier, Kasthuri said that reports stating that 445 students have decided to stop school as they wish to get married is a very concerning figure.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said that among the factors which caused child marriage is low family income, poverty and lack of access to education.

He said, the government has carried out various efforts to curb the matter, including, increasing more beneficial programmes to fill their time.

That measure, according to him, could provide a good peer influence, provide income opportunities, increase their skills and educating them when they are still young. -MalaysiaGazette