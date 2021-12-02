By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

KUALA LUMPUR – Kuala Lumpur is akin to London as many of its street names and buildings are in English, said Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz (BN-Padang Rengas).

According to him, English is not merely used in naming streets and buildings but also residential areas.

He was amazed by the situation as every development project needs the approval from the authorities.

Some people said that they need to switch the names to English as it could attract more buyers.

“Sometimes, although the place has a Malay name, it is changed to English, like Bangsar South. South in Malay is selatan. What’s wrong if we just call it Bangsar Selatan?” he said at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Elaborating further, Nazri said that the most important factor to consider when purchasing a house or building is its location and not its name.

According to him, the name of a place is related to its identity and the price of the house is determined by its location.

He further cited Kuala Lumpur, which originated from the word mud (lumpur), but it is recognized globally. -MalaysiaGazette