By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – Senior Enforcer of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission who was charged with the criminal breach of trust (CBT) amounting to US$6.94 million of case item today will be facing 110 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin verified the information at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court today, explaining the reason for the prosecution to request the court to not allow bail for the 40 years-old accused, Shahrum Nizam Baharuddin.

According to Wan Shaharuddin, the prosecution will be filing the charges under AMLA this week.

Earlier, Shahrum Nizam pleaded not guilty on the CBT charge and claimed trial. Upon conviction, the accused would face imprisonment of not less than two years and not more than 20 years, whip and fine. -MalaysiaGazette

