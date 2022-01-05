KUALA LUMPUR – The refusal of UMNO to cooperate with Perikatan Nasional (PN) should not be seen as the end for Muafakat Nasional (MN) by PAS or UMNO.

The PAS Central Committee Member, Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz said that he consistently suggests for efforts to strengthen MN, which unites the two parties.

“It is not difficult to find solutions.

“To reach a destination, although we are obstructed by traffic jam, chaos and various obstacles, the JKR would ensure to build short cuts, bypass, flyovers and such.

“Look at the big cities worldwide, including Kuala Lumpur. There is no dead end. We will reach our dream destination.

“The same goes with Islam political science. We need a national leader who has deep love, has an independent soul and would only fear and bow down to Allah. May the unity of Muslims conquer it all,” he said.

Nih Abduh also agreed that the negotiation for seats should be done immediately to avoid three-corner fights in the 15th General Election.

He said, humans often argue in politics and it is even recorded in the history. Nevertheless, the history of the rift between Muslims should not become the mould of Islam politics as rifts and separation are not signs that the Muslims are successful. -MalaysiaGazette