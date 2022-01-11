By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – A tiger was spotted roaming outside the fence of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Balar, near Gua Musang, Kelantan yesterday.

The presence of the tiger which recorded by a teacher has caused fear among the students and staff of the primary school and the Orang Asli community in that area.

“Malayan Tiger visits SK Balar. Pray for our safety,” the teacher wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier, the students and teachers from SK Bihai in Gua Musang were also harassed by the presence of tiger and they had to postpone their physical schooling session.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has conducted close monitoring at the area after they were informed about the presence of the tiger.

Its Director, Mohamad Hafid Rohani believed that there is more than one tiger there and they are concerned that it would threaten the students, teachers and Orang Asli community in that area.

“We have received information about the presence of tiger at SK Balar. We are inspecting and monitoring the movement of that tiger.

“We have installed three traps with camera at the Bihai Post and continuous operation will be conducted to catch the tiger,” he said.

He also reminded the public to practice caution when they come face to face with wildlife. The Kelantan Perhilitan can be reached at 011-59275985, or hotline 1-800-88-5151. E-complaints can also be filed at www.wildlife.gov.my.