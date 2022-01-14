By Kamariah Khalidi

KUALA LUMPUR – The Imam of Masjid Al-Islahiah, Kuang who was involved with bathing a teenage boy like a corpse on 8 January has resigned.

The Permanent Chairman of Selangor Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni delivered the news in a statement today.

According to him, appropriate action has been taken by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) as the government agency responsible in managing mosques in Selangor after receiving information about the incident.

“I was told that the imam involved has resigned from the position and JAIS is studying the matter for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zawawi also urged everyone, especially the Muslims in Selangor to calm down and not take aggressive approach in handling any issue involving the Islamic institution.

He said, it is the responsibility of the authority to execute the law, meanwhile, the community should assist in completing their job, not taking over the responsibility of the authorities.

“I hope that everyone can stop circulating the video of the case of an imam and a group of mosque congregation at Selangor who bathed a teenager who stole the money from the mosque as if they were bathing corpse.

“It would not bring to any good for both parties, besides, it invites criticism from the people with various negative comments on the social media.

“Besides diminishing the dignity of the teenager, it also gives bad perceptions on the attitude of the mosque management,” he said.

The teenager, Daniel Iskandar Mohd Nasir, 19, has been sentenced to 10 days in prison and RM4,000 in fine by the Selayang Magistrate Court yesterday for stealing the funds from the mosque.

The unemployed teenager was also tested positive for syabu. -MalaysiaGazette

