KUANG – A mosque committee member Masjid Al Islahiah shared his experience of bathing a teenager like a corpse. According to Mohamad Ayub Han Khalil, Daniel Iskandar Mohd. Nasir, 19, was high and hallucinating when he was caught and caused them to take that action.

He said, bathing him like a corpse, including pouring the camphor on him was to wake the teenager who tried to steal money from the mosque’s donation box.

“We bathed the teenager on several grounds. First, as a lesson and there was no element of abuse. You may check him for wounds and bruises. There was none.

“Secondly, the teenager was hallucinating and we bathed him to wake him up. Thirdly, we want to avoid a greater disaster because there were about 40 youths called the Kuang Crew waiting outside the mosque to arrest the teenager.

“We want to avoid the teenager from becoming the victim of assault by the angry youths and the mosque committee decided to ‘keep’ him in the mortuary.

“As he was in the mortuary and the donation box was still there, we let him stay there as he was still high.

“Our purpose was to wake him up, to teach him and to avoid a bigger disaster on the teenager,” he said during an interview with MalaysiaGazette today.

Daniel Iskandar was sentenced to 10 days in prison and RM4,000 in fine by the Selayang Magistrate Court for stealing the mosque’s funds yesterday. The theft became a heated discussion in the social media after the video clip of the teenager being bathed like a corpse went viral.

The unemployed teenager pleaded guilty to the charges read to him before Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan, who ordered the accused to serve his sentence from the date he was arrested on 9 January. In lieu of failing to pay the fine, he would be imprisoned for five more months.

The Magistrate also reprimanded Daniel Iskandar and reminded him that stealing is a crime.

Mohamad Ayub said, Danile Iskandar was caught at the mosque before the Asar prayer last Sunday. He was brought to the mortuary because the evidence (donation box) was there.

“After the Asar prayer, coincidentally, I was behind the imam and spontaneously, suggested the teenager to be bathed on the mortuary bed.

“After we bathed and cleaned him and put camphor on him, he started struggling and apologized and promised not to repeat his act,” he said.

Mohamad Ayub added, this is the first time the committee lodged police report on theft despite there were many cases of that earlier.

According to him, the mosque had a discussion with the teenager’s grandfather, Rosli Sidek, 65, who was determined to hand his grandson’s case to the authorities. -MalaysiaGazette

