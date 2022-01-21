By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – Covid-19 positive cases have increased above 4,000 cases today, thus, hitting a new record this year.

As of 12.00 pm today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 4,046 cases today, with a cumulative of 2,824,973 cases since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

According to the Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah, from that amount, 489 cases were imported with 388 citizens and 101 non-citizens.

He said, the number involved 32 cases or 0.8 percent from category 3, 4 and 5, meanwhile, 4,014 case or 99.2 percent were category 1 and 2.

As of 12.00 pm today, 2,804 cases have recovered from the disease (2,750,261 cumulative recoveries).

“149 cases required treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 120 cases have been confirmed as Covid-19. Meanwhile, 71 cases required respiratory support with 49 confirmed Covid-19 cases,” he said in a statement today. -MalaysiaGazette