By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate on MySejahtera for senior citizens who did not get their booster dose will turn from yellow to white.

According to the Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar, the status change will take effect on 1 March.

“The same goes to the Sinovac recipients, regardless of their age. Top up your protection to be safe from Omicron,” he Tweeted today.

Bagi warga emas, status vaksinasi anda akan jadi TIDAK lengkap (warna putih dlm sijil digital MySJ) sekiranya tidak menerima dos penggalak sebelum 1 Mac. Sama juga kepada semua penerima Sinovac tidak kira umur. Top up perlindungan anda untuk selamat daripada Omicron. #PICKBooster — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) February 8, 2022

Yesterday, Khairy advised senior citizens aged 60 years-old and above to get their booster dose by 1 March as they will lose their fully vaccinated status if they fail to do so.

He said, the implementation was also applied for the recipients of Sinovac above the age of 18.

According to the Member of Parliament of Rembau, approximately one million or 32 percent of senior citizens have not received their Covid-19 booster shot. -MalaysiaGazette

