Senior citizen, Chee Wang, 91 gets his Covid-19 vaccine shot at SP Care Clinic, Rawang Mutiara, Rawang. PIX: HAFIZ SOHAIMI / Malaysiagazette / 15 JUNE 2021.

By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The Covid-19 digital vaccination certificate on MySejahtera for senior citizens who did not get their booster dose will turn from yellow to white.

According to the Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar, the status change will take effect on 1 March.

“The same goes to the Sinovac recipients, regardless of their age. Top up your protection to be safe from Omicron,” he Tweeted today.

Yesterday, Khairy advised senior citizens aged 60 years-old and above to get their booster dose by 1 March as they will lose their fully vaccinated status if they fail to do so.

He said, the implementation was also applied for the recipients of Sinovac above the age of 18.

According to the Member of Parliament of Rembau, approximately one million or 32 percent of senior citizens have not received their Covid-19 booster shot. -MalaysiaGazette

