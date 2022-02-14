By Nizam Zain

SHAH ALAM – No one can escape being fined if they violate the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Ministry of Health (MOH), regardless of their background and position.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Cabinet Minsiters too, are not exempted from the fine as the government will not differentiate the individuals who committed the offence.

“Action will be taken. That individual could be a Minister, a Deputy Minister, a Department Head, can be anyone.

“No concept as the top guns, the dignitaries will no be fined, only the civilians will be fined.

“Whoever commits the offence, violates the SOP, they will be fined, including the Minister of Defence or anyone else,” he said.

Earlier, the Segambut Member of Parliament (MP), Hannah Yeoh urged the Senior Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein to resign for violating the SOP at an MIC event at Johor last night.

A viral video showed that the Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders walked through a congregation of attendees during the launch of Johor MIC brigade launch at Kota Iskandar, Johor last night.

Other Hishammuddin, among the leaders who attended the event were the Acting Menteri Besar of Johor, Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and the President of MIC, Tan Sri S Vigneswaran.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that violating the SOP is not a crime, thus, there is no need for any minister to resign.

“SOP violation is not a crime, it has nothing to do with crime. MOH has issued the compounds.

“The SOP is important but it is not a crime where, if a person is issued a compound they need to resign.

“Otherwise, many government officers and staff would have already done it.

“We can’t have everyone resigning,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette