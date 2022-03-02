By Muhammad Azizul Osman

PAGOH – The Chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin rubbished claims that he was the reason that Datuk Seri Najib Razak returned to power as alleged by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Muhyiddin said that the accusation should not happen as he was the one who fought against Najib.

“Why am I the one who failed the efforts to bring Najib to justice?

“I opposed them and that was why I fell. I was toppled because I was against them and I was not ready to compromise with what happened. Corruption, power abuse,” he answered the media’s question on the third letter of Mahathir today.

In his letter today, Mahathir said that Muhyiddin had caused the efforts to topple Najib to halt.

According to the Member of Parliament of Langkawi, the Johoreans were among the Malaysians who managed to block Najib’s advance.

Mahathir also alleged that Muhyiddin, who wanted to become the Prime Minister had caused the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Commenting further, Muhyiddin said that Najib has been brought to the court and he was found guilty.

He said, is that not enough to prove to Mahathir that he too, rejects Najib?

“I think that Najib has been brought to justice. The court will make decision and this is not about politics anymore. It is more to the law.

“That, I think, is more important,” he added. -MalaysiaGazette

