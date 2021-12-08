By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The Court of Appeal’s decision to grant the request of a stay of execution for Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve his sentence of 12 years in jail and pay RM210 million in fine has got the attention of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to the former Prime Minister, that was verdict was the right of the three-judge bench.

“That is the rights of the judges. There has never been any bigger criminal case compared to the one committed by Najib.

“According to the United States Department of Justice (US DOJ), this is a world record. If a commoner is found guilty of a small crime, they never get a stay of execution like this.

“Najib may need to wait a year or more, before his case reaches the Federal Court,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier this morning, the Appellate Court chaired by Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil along with Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera maintained the verdict and conviction made by the High Court on the former Prime Minister.

However, the three-judge bench granted a stay of execution to Najib, pending his final appeal at the Federal Court.

Meanwhile, Mahathir also questioned Najib’s position as the Member of Parliament (MP) of Pekan.

He said, while waiting for the appeal at the Federal Court, Najib may still be a candidate for UMNO for the 15th General Election (GE15).

“If he is still allowed to be a member of Dewan Rakyat, does it mean that he can also contest in GE15?

“If he wins again, he will become a member of Dewan Rakyat, does it mean that he can also be the Prime Minister?

“The law doesn’t say that it cannot be done. If the law doesn’t say no, thus, according to the law, it can be done,” the Chairman of Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) quipped. -MalaysiaGazette

