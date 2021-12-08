By Kasthuri Jeevendran

PUTRAJAYA – The Court of Appeal maintained the conviction on Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the misappropriation of RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The three-judge bench led by Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil unanimously rejected the appeal presented by the Member of Parliament of Pekan to set aside his conviction, stating that the verdict delivered by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on 28 July 2020 was right.

Abdul Karim is joined by Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera in the proceeding.

According to Abdul Karim, the prosecution has successfully proved all seven charges of power abuse, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering against Najib.

“The High Court made the right decision and did not err when convicting Najib on to the charges.

“Therefore, the court rejects the appeal presented by the Member of Parliament of Pekan on the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s verdict on 28 July last year,” he said while delivering the verdict this morning.

The verdict was delivered virtually at around 9.30 am as the former Prime Minister and his lawyer were casual contacts to the son of Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Muhammad Farhan, who was tested positive of Covid-19.

On 28 July 2020, the High Court sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and RM210 in fine for power abuse charges on SRC International case.

On the three counts of criminal breach of trust and three counts of money-laundering charges, he was sentenced to 10 years of prison for every charge.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ordered the sentence to run concurrently.

He was released with RM2 million bail and two sureties while waiting for the verdict of appeal today. -MalaysiaGazette

