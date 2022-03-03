By Shawaliah Hadir

SERDANG – The Health Minister promised to solve the worsening carpark problem at the Serdang Hospital.

Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar will have a discussion with the relevant parties before seeking for a solution to solve the problem.

“We will discuss later for a more thorough solution to overcome the parking issue.

“There was a plan to make multi-level parking lot just like what we have at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang but it was not carried on. We will discuss about it again.

“I was also shocked that many cars had to be parked by the roadside at Serdang,” he said during a news conference at the Serdang Hospital today.

“The carpark has become a huge issue. I have received many complaints about the parking space at the hospitals since I was appointed as the Minister of Health,” he said.

For the record, the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Kajang Hospital are also facing the similar problem. – MalaysiaGazette