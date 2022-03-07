By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – The debt of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was guaranteed by the government and when it failed to pay, including the interest totalling RM50 billion, the government had to bear and be responsible for the debt.

According to the former Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, as explained by the Minister of Finance, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at the Parliament last Thursday, as of February 2022, 1MDB still had RM38.8 billion in debt.

“The amount encompassed of RM32.3 billion in principal debt and RM6.5 billion in interest. Last January, Tengku Zafrul said that the government has paid RM13.3 billion of 1MDB debts. Thus, it means that it’s the people’s money.

“I am astonished that Pekan (Datuk Seri Najib Razak), as the former Prime Minister and Finance Minister could forget that the 1MDB’s debt was guaranteed by the government,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat this evening.

According to Muhyiddin, perhaps, what Najib mean was when the government successfully seized a portion of 1MDB’s money and assets, thus, it should be used to pay the debts.

He said, among the assets seized included a USD$130 million luxury yacht, a US$35 million Bombardier private jet and the assets owned by Najib’s stepson, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz such as a 23.2 million pound townhouse in London, a US$17.5 billion house in Beverly Hills and a US$35.5 million luxury condominium in New York.

“All these assets were not bought as investment which would benefit 1MDB, on the contrary, they were robbed by the people who were close to Najib, using a portion of the US$4.5 billion stolen from 1MDB.

“Luckily, Barisan Nasional (BN) the GE14 and Najib is no longer the Prime Minister. Thus, the government set up a special team to seize back the stolen 1MDB money and assets.

“When I was the Prime Minister, I instructed these special officers to trace and recover the 1MDB money and assets hidden in foreign countries,” he said.

According to Muhyiddin, he understood that more than RM20 billion of money and assets of 1MDB have been recovered by the previous government and deposited into the trust account and it would be used to pay a portion of 1MDB’s debt.

“Imagine if Najib is still the Prime Minister. I don’t think he would set up a special team to find the missing 1MDB money and assets as the person who caused the money and assets to disappear was him,” he alleged. -MalaysiaGazette

