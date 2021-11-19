By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with the cooperation of international enforcement agencies have returned RM20,530,433,626.97 of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) assets to the government of Malaysia.

According to the MACC, the latest recovery on 12 November, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) from Singapore has returned the money seized from the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRC International Sdn Bhd, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil to the Government of Malaysia.

“US$864,813.27 was return to the Assets Recovery Trust Account of the Ministry of Finance,” it said in a statement today.

According to that statement, the MACC, is in the process of recovering the assets in Switzerland, Kuwait, Mauritius, Cyprus, Hong Kong involving individuals related to the 1MDB scandal.

In addition, the commission is actively pursuing the 1MDB assets recovery in Malaysia and abroad from countries like the United States of America, United Arabs Emirates, Taiwan and Singapore.

Earlier, the MACC said that Singapore has assisted Malaysia in returning US$15.4 million (RM64,418,200) to Malaysia from the account of Cutting Edge Industries Ltd. Owned by Datuk Tawfiq Ayman and Samuel Goh. – MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Where did the money from 1MDB settlement go? – Najib

1MDB: Government fails to forfeit luxury items belonging to Najib, Rosmah

Jho Low addressed Najib as ‘boss’ – 1MDB witness

1MDB: Najib never instructed me not to follow Jho Low’s order – Witness

Najib wants Tim Leissner to name 1MDB, government officers he bribed

Najib requested to drop Jho Low’s name, avoid opposition’s criticism – Witness

1MDB runs like a Petaling Street coffee shop – Sri Ram

Doesn’t make sense but I think that Jho Low’s order came from Najib – Witness

1MDB: Jho Low had power to appoint CEO – Witness