KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with the cooperation of international enforcement agencies have returned RM20,530,433,626.97 of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) assets to the government of Malaysia.
According to the MACC, the latest recovery on 12 November, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) from Singapore has returned the money seized from the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRC International Sdn Bhd, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil to the Government of Malaysia.
“US$864,813.27 was return to the Assets Recovery Trust Account of the Ministry of Finance,” it said in a statement today.
According to that statement, the MACC, is in the process of recovering the assets in Switzerland, Kuwait, Mauritius, Cyprus, Hong Kong involving individuals related to the 1MDB scandal.
In addition, the commission is actively pursuing the 1MDB assets recovery in Malaysia and abroad from countries like the United States of America, United Arabs Emirates, Taiwan and Singapore.
Earlier, the MACC said that Singapore has assisted Malaysia in returning US$15.4 million (RM64,418,200) to Malaysia from the account of Cutting Edge Industries Ltd. Owned by Datuk Tawfiq Ayman and Samuel Goh. – MalaysiaGazette
