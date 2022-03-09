By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – 79 Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday. At the same time, 19 were brought-in dead (BID).

As of yesterday midnight, the Covid-19 death toll in the country had reached 33,384 cases.

Johor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths yesterday with 16 cases, followed by Kedah (13), Perak (13) and Selangor (11).

Pahang and Sabah recorded five cases each, Kelantan reported four cases and Melaka recorded three cases.

Meanwhile two Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Penang and Putrajaya while Negeri Sembilan recorded one death. -MalaysiaGazette

