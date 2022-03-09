A Covid-19 body is brought to the Corpse Management One Stop Centre (PUSUM), Kuala Lumpur to be laid to rest. PIX: HAZROL ZAINAL / MalaysiaGazette / 26 JULY 2021
A Covid-19 body is brought to the Corpse Management One Stop Centre (PUSUM), Kuala Lumpur to be laid to rest. PIX: HAZROL ZAINAL / MalaysiaGazette / 26 JULY 2021. Petugas melakukan kerja-kerja menguruskan jenazah Covid-19 untuk dikebumikan di Pusat Sehenti Urus Mayat (PUSUM), Kuala Lumpur. Foto HAZROL ZAINAL, 26 JULAI 2021.

By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – 79 Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday. At the same time, 19 were brought-in dead (BID).

As of yesterday midnight, the Covid-19 death toll in the country had reached 33,384 cases.

Johor recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths yesterday with 16 cases, followed by Kedah (13), Perak (13) and Selangor (11).

Pahang and Sabah recorded five cases each, Kelantan reported four cases and Melaka recorded three cases.

Meanwhile two Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Penang and Putrajaya while Negeri Sembilan recorded one death. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Covid-19 cases dropped 2 days consecutively

Artikel BerkaitanLagi artikel dari penulis

Tinggal Komen

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here