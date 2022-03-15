By Khairulanuar Yahaya

JOHOR BAHRU – It was quiet outside the official residence of the Johor Menteri Besar at Jalan Hassan Al-Attas.

Media practitioners who had gathered here since early this morning found that the situation of the residence was rather unusual.

An observation by MalaysiaGazette from 7.00 am until 1.00 pm today found that only several vehicles entered and exited the white building.

Several police in motorbikes also stopped by the area before leaving the residence.

The same situation was spotted at the Johor UMNO building. It was bustling with activities since the announcement of the dissolution of the Johor State assembly but it had suddenly became very quiet.

The tables and chairs laid out for the media practitioners throughout the Johor election campaign have been kept partially.

An officer told the media that there will be no news conference after the appointment of the new Johor Menteri Besar (MB) who will be sworn-in at 3.00 pm today.

Speculations on the new Johor MB will be answered after the individual takes his oath at Istana Johor this evening.

Rumours have been circulating since yesterday after the former Menteri Besar of Johor who had been publicised as the new MB if Barisan Nasional (BN) stated his support for a younger person to lead Johor.

Meanwhile, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi had been rumoured as the 19th Menteri Besar of Johor, replacing Hasni.

Onn Hafiz, 44, won the Machap state assembly in the Johor state election last Saturday. He was the former state Chairman of Tourism, Youth and Sports.

Onn Hafiz was the Layang-Layang State Assemblyman in the Simpang Renggam Parliament constituency in Kluang. He is also the great-grandson to the Founder and first President of UMNO, Allahyarham Datuk Onn Jaafar. -MalaysiaGazette

