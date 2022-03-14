KUALA LUMPUR – 24 hours have passed after the Johor state election and the new Menteri Besar of Johor has not been sworn-in. The situation created a lot of speculations.

At the time of writing, the position of Datuk Hasni Mohammad who has been nominated as the Menteri Besar by the Barisan Nasional (BN) has not been confirmed.

According to rumours, there were other candidates ‘competing’ for the post.

Among the names that have been mentioned was the Machap State Assemblyman, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who was the former Chairman of State Tourism, Youth and Sport.

He won the state election after contesting in a three-corner-fight with a majority of 6,635 votes.

Onn raked 11,082 votes while the candidate from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Azlisham Azahar won 4,447 votes, Sangaran Rawisandiran from MUDA obtained 3,503 votes and Datuk Dr. Shahruddin Md Salleh (PEJUANG) got 476 votes.

MalaysiaGazette was told that the announcement on the appointment of the Johor Menteri Besar will be announced soon. -MalaysiaGazette

