JOHOR BAHRU – Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan is the Communications Chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and not the spokesperson for Barisan Nasional (BN).

Therefore, whatever he says about BN cannot be trusted, said the BN Communications Director, Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

“Don’t trust him. Furthermore, his promises while drafting the GE14 manifesto for PH were also fake. Ask him about PTPTN. What happened?” he commented about Wan Saiful’s statement on the position of Datuk Hasni Mohammad as the candidate of the Menteri Besar (MB) of Johor.

Earlier, Wan Saiful alleged that the President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wanted to nominate Datuk Mohd Puad Zakarshi as the candidate of the Johor MB.

According to him Puad has been a strong supporter of the former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak and he has also been lobbying to become the MB to replace Hasni if UMNO wins the Johor state election.

However, his statements about Hasni’s position have been rebutted by the leaders of UMNO.

According to Ahmad Zahid, BN had never nominated the Supreme Council Member of UMNO or other individuals besides Hasni as the MB.

The Johor State UMNO Deputy Chairman, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed also described Wan Saiful as being desperate.

The BN Treasurer, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said, Wan Saiful’s allegations were meant to play off UMNO members and the voters do not need to follow that sentiment. -MalaysiaGazette

